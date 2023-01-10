Lisa Van Riper | Goucher College

Goucher College has named Lisa Van Riper as the new vice president of marketing and communications.

Van Riper will join Goucher from Knox College, where she serves as vice president for communications and information technology. She was selected after an exhaustive national search and will assume her new role at Goucher on Feb. 6.

Van Riper brings more than 25 years of experience to her new role and has led communications for consumer packaged goods and services corporations, nonprofits, public service agencies, and higher education institutions. At Knox, she led marketing and communications campaigns for the admissions and advancement divisions, developed the college’s COVID-19 communications, and implemented improvements in processes and tools that enhanced team productivity and engagement.

At Goucher, Van Riper will be a member of the President’s Cabinet and work directly with President Kent Devereaux to elevate the institution’s brand reputation as a premier liberal arts institution and leader in global education, develop comprehensive and strategic marketing and communications initiatives to support the college’s growth, and ensure that all branding activities support institutional goals.

Prior to joining Knox College, Van Riper oversaw communications for Common App and was director of enterprise communications for Alexandria Renew Enterprises (AlexRenew), assistant vice president for university communications for the University of Richmond and assistant vice president of public affairs and store marketing for CarMax Inc.