Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny, LLC announced Wednesday that Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford has joined the firm as a new partner to develop a practice in government relations and lobbying at the local, state and federal levels, and to expand its existing government contracting and procurement practice.

He will begin his tenure at the firm Jan. 30.

Rutherford brings decades of expertise in the public and private sectors, with an emphasis on business and government law, information technology and small- and minority-business development.

In his two terms in office, Rutherford spearheaded the state’s directives in several key areas, including efforts to make government run more efficiently, to reform onerous regulations on job creators and to modernize state procurement practices.

Rutherford is Maryland’s ninth lieutenant governor and often assumed the day-to-day responsibilities and authority of running the state when Gov. Larry Hogan was treated for lymphoma and while he managed the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to taking office, Rutherford served as associate administrator for the U.S. General Services Administration, assistant secretary for administration for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and as secretary of the Maryland Department of General Services, where he was responsible for over $900 million in annual contract administration.

The Washington, D.C., native was also responsible for making Maryland a national leader in the implementation of the federal Opportunity Zones program, an economic development tool that allows people to invest in distressed areas to help spur economic growth and job creation in low-income communities while also providing tax benefits to investors.