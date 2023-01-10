Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is claiming she planned to launch her travel business for Black women professionals while she was still the city’s top prosecutor but scrapped those plans in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic decimated the travel industry, new court documents say.

Whether the assertion is true may be central to Mosby’s upcoming federal trial on perjury and mortgage fraud charges.

Federal prosecutors say the assertion is an effort by Mosby to sneak in testimony without taking the stand. But Mosby’s defense team appears prepared to argue that the business’s failure was a pandemic-related setback that qualified Mosby to make an early withdrawal from her retirement account under the CARES Act.

Mosby is accused of lying about suffering a pandemic-related hardship to withdraw the money, which she put toward the down payments on two Florida vacation homes.

According to new court documents, Mosby told a defense expert she planned to hold a launch event for the travel business, Mahogany Elite Enterprises, in 2020 — though later that year, after the pandemic had caused widespread shutdowns, Mosby said she had no plans to run the business while she was state’s attorney.

The claim by Mosby appears among a raft of documents filed late Monday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. Two of Mosby’s motions were filed under seal, a practice that has become a habit for the defense team since Mosby’s indictment in January 2022.

Those that are public show there likely will be another protracted battle over expert witnesses ahead of Mosby’s trial.

Disagreements over expert witnesses previously caused a delay in Mosby’s trial, which has been postponed twice. Jury selection in the case is now set to begin on March 23, though Mosby has also asked to move her trial to Greenbelt because of pretrial publicity.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby will consider a host of motions, including the request for a change of venue, at a hearing on Jan. 17.

The indictment against Mosby also alleges that she failed to disclose a $45,000 IRS lien, lied about the source of a $5,000 “gift” from her husband, and made other false statements when she applied for mortgages on the two Florida vacation homes.

The defense and prosecution have both proposed expert witnesses who can testify about Mosby’s finances and the mortgage approval process. Both sides say that the other’s witnesses should be barred from testifying.

One of the government’s proposed witnesses, certified public accountant Joshua A. Johnston, will testify that Mosby did not suffer a financial setback that qualified her to withdraw money from her retirement account under the CARES Act.

“Ms. Mosby’s use of the proceeds from her (coronavirus-related distributions) to fund new investments in Florida real estate provides strong evidence that she was not experiencing the current income shortfalls which the CARES Act sought to address,” Johnston wrote in a summary of his conclusions.

Johnston will also testify that one of Mosby’s expert witnesses, Jerome Schmitt, violated professional standards when he concluded that Mosby did suffer a pandemic-related loss.

Schmitt is the defense expert who says Mosby told him about her plan to launch Mahogany Elite in 2020. Prosecutors want to have those discussions disqualified as hearsay so that Schmitt cannot testify about them.

Mosby’s businesses have been a source of questions since the Baltimore Brew reported on their existence in July 2020. Baltimore’s Inspector General investigated the businesses, and Mosby’s extensive travel, at Mosby’s request. The resulting report largely cleared her of wrongdoing in early 2021.

The investigation “found no evidence of revenue or income related to SA Mosby’s companies since their inception” but reported that Mosby had spent more than $7,000 on the businesses in 2019.

Mosby’s defense team has also asked to sanction prosecutors for failing to turn over Brady materials, or evidence that could be helpful to the defense.

Mosby’s lawyers also face possible sanctions for including confidential information from juror questionnaires in a previous court filing. Griggsby will weigh that issue, along with a government request for a gag order that would block Mosby’s lawyers from addressing the media, next week.

Mosby is no longer Baltimore’s state’s attorney. Ivan Bates, a former prosecutor and defense attorney, defeated her in a three-way Democratic primary for the post in July and took over the office last week.