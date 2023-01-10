New $20M Wells Fargo program aims to boost housing affordability

The Wells Fargo Foundation is aiming to expand its commitment to housing affordability through another $20 million competition with Baltimore-based Enterprise Community Partners to find housing solutions.

The second Housing Affordability Breakthrough Challenge will once again focus on three categories: Financing, Construction, and Access and Resident Support. Innovators are invited to compete for grants of up to $3 million and two years of technical assistance to transform ideas into solutions that can be replicated in the real-world. Applications will open on Jan. 31, 2023, and submissions will be accepted until March 3.

Recent research shows that millions of U.S. households are unable to find an affordable home, and nearly 7 million homes are needed for renters with extremely low incomes to attain housing stability in urban, suburban and rural areas alike.

The program will consider Native, rural, suburban, Tribal and urban solutions which have the potential to transform current practices and processes and lay the groundwork for increased housing affordability, access, and stability. Interested organizations can learn more about the competition and how to apply on Enterprise’s website. Additional resources will be available to help organizations prepare their applications, including an informational web session on Feb. 2.

Through a three-round competition, winning innovations will be selected by a panel of judges including leaders from Enterprise, Wells Fargo, and nationally recognized community development and housing experts. The winners are expected to be announced in fall 2023, with the opportunity to take part in a multi-year initiative to share ideas and cultivate their innovations into solutions that can be applied in communities across the U.S.