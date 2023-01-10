Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Raising Cane’s jumping into Md. restaurant arena

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2023

Chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s will make its Maryland debut Thursday when it opens its first location in the state in Towson.

Located at 4 Towsontown Blvd. E, the new restaurant will host a grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Towson Chamber of Commerce at 9:30 a.m.

The Plano, Texas-based chain is planning to open 100 new franchises in 2023, including two more in Maryland. Raising Cane’s will open a location in Gambrills at 1070 MD-3 North as its second location in Maryland, joining its inaugural site in Towson. Later in March, the chain will open another restaurant in Westminster at 400 Englar Road.

In preparation for the two new restaurants, Raising Cane’s is hiring more than 250 employees for multiple positions ranging from crew to management-level positions. Starting pay for crew is $15 per hour and management crew pay starts at $18 per hour.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo