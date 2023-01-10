Raising Cane’s jumping into Md. restaurant arena

Chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s will make its Maryland debut Thursday when it opens its first location in the state in Towson.

Located at 4 Towsontown Blvd. E, the new restaurant will host a grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Towson Chamber of Commerce at 9:30 a.m.

The Plano, Texas-based chain is planning to open 100 new franchises in 2023, including two more in Maryland. Raising Cane’s will open a location in Gambrills at 1070 MD-3 North as its second location in Maryland, joining its inaugural site in Towson. Later in March, the chain will open another restaurant in Westminster at 400 Englar Road.

In preparation for the two new restaurants, Raising Cane’s is hiring more than 250 employees for multiple positions ranging from crew to management-level positions. Starting pay for crew is $15 per hour and management crew pay starts at $18 per hour.