TEDCO to host event on advancing military medicine

The Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO) announced Wednesday a new collaboration between TEDCO’s Maryland Innovation Initiative (MII) and The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF).

The MII Pop-up Event will take place Feb. 8 at HJF’s home office in Bethesda, including the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and speakers from MII, TEDCO, and HJF leadership.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023, HJF has served as a link between the military medical community and its federal and private partners.

HJF is a private nonprofit organization authorized by Congress to advance military medicine. HJF serves military, medical, academic and government clients by administering, managing and supporting preeminent scientific programs that benefit service members, veterans, their families and civilians alike.

Established in 2012, the MII program promotes commercialization of research conducted by its five Maryland partner universities through entrepreneurship and venture creation; successful outcomes include the creation of 144 startups, $692 million in follow-on funding and seven exits. The MOU with HJF will establish a new regional collaboration to promote technology commercialization and outreach, with MII and HJF working together to bring advanced medical innovations to members of the armed forces and the public.

Authorized by Congress in 1983 with the mission to advance military medicine, HJF has managed a portfolio of more than 13,000 research and development awards and 710 novel innovations since its inception. In collaboration with its DoD partners, 1,031 patents have been issued, and 217 technologies licensed to industry, with 37 products brought to the market.