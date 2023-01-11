10 lobbyists combine to report nearly $14.5M in billings through April 2022

Ten lobbyists reported billings of nearly $14.5 million, according to reports filed with the Maryland State Ethics Commission.

The report, which covers the period of Nov. 1, 2021 through Apr. 30, 2022, makes up the bulk of billings reported by lobbyists in Maryland. A second report that covers the balance of the year was not available as of press time.

Reported earnings to the ethics commission represent the amount of client fees paid. The figures do not include factors including overhead nor take into account other lobbyists at the same firm who performed services for the same clients.

The combined reports for those top billing lobbyists — most of whom are not strangers to the top of the list — represent nearly $3.50 of every $10 spent on representation.

Overall, 83 people reported client fees of $100,000 or more for a combined $33.7 million for the period of Nov. 1 2021 through Apr. 30, 2022.

In all, 587 registered lobbyists reported more than $41.8 million in client fees for the period, according to the commission.

Two lobbyists — Gerry Evans and Bruce Bereano — reported earnings of more than $2 million each. The pair combined to earn one-third of the amount reported by the top ten lobbyists in the report.

Evans, a former top legislative aide to former Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., reported nearly $2.5 million in billings in the mid-year report.

Bereano, a former aide to former senate presidents William James and Steny Hoyer, reported more than $2.2 million.

Timothy Perry, a partner at Perry White Ross Jacobson and also a former chief of staff to former Senate President Miller, report-ed more than $1.7 million in client fees for the period.

Lisa Harris Jones, of Harris Jones & Malone LLC, remains the only woman on the list with fees of more $1.7 million.

Michael Johansen, of Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC, reported nearly $1.5 million in fees.