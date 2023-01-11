Here’s a look at the men and women who will be driving the agenda in the 2023 Maryland General Assembly session:

Gov.-elect Wes Moore captured a historic victory in the 2022 gubernatorial election, and he inherits a bulging state surplus. Nonetheless, he comes to Annapolis as an outsider. Where – and how often – will he break with legislative Democratic leaders?

Fagan Harris is the new governor’s chief of staff and someone who has been a part of Moore’s inner circle for a while. Will he be an aggressive gatekeeper for his boss? Someone who handles negotiations with the speaker and Senate president?

Del. Jheanelle Wilkins takes over leadership of the Legislative Black Caucus, whose impressive numbers haven’t always delivered the clout one might expect. The Montgomery County Democrat is known mostly for her involvement in election access issues.

Budget Secretary Helene Grady comes to the job with experience as Johns Hopkins’ CFO and as a top financial officer for the cities of Baltimore and Philadelphia. She knows well that the state’s hefty surplus won’t last forever.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman William C. Smith will preside over some of the most emotionally wrenching issues that face the legislature. At the top of the list will be a push to allow child sexual abuse survivors with out-of-date civil claims to have their day in court.

Del. Joseline Peсa-Melnyk takes over as the chair of the House Health and Government Operations Committee. Already a forceful presence when it comes to health care legislation, Peña-Melnyk is now positioned to extend her reach into other areas.

Del. Ben Barnes assumes the chairmanship of the House Appropriations Committee, long the fiefdom run by the now-retired Maggie McIntosh. Barnes’ job this session may not be too difficult, with plenty of state dollars to spread around. For now.

Comptroller Brooke Lierman ran a seamless campaign to capture the job. The questions now are will she use her perch on the Board of Public Works to assert her independence, and will she jump into issues outside her portfolio, as did her predecessor.

Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey saw his Republican Party slide even deeper into minority status in the legislature after the November election results were finalized. Finding a way to mobilize the rank-and-file behind a GOP agenda will be his top task

Del. Ariana Kelly, the newly minted vice chair of the House Health and Government Operations Committee, is entrusted to be the point person on one of her party’s signature issues – measures to expand access to abortion and enshrine it in the Maryland Constitution.

Eric Luedtke has left the legislature to be the governor’s chief liaison with the General Assembly. Luedtke will tap his relationships and his knowledge of the institution to advance Moore’s agenda, but points of friction with his former colleagues undoubtedly will surface.