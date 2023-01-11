2023 session begins with more Democrats, absence of COVID rules

ANNAPOLIS — And now the work begins.

Wednesday’s opening for the state’s 445th General Assembly session — legislative gatherings that include every regular and special session since 1634 — was marked with the usual celebratory tones. The day is filled with families and children who come to see their mothers and fathers sworn into the legislature.

Those same children hiding under desks and playing pat-a-cake in the back of the Senate chamber will leave and be replaced with the serious work of lawmakers, including establishing a recreational cannabis industry as well as debating gun and abortion legislation and cobbling together an annual budget.

All of this in a three-month period that ends in early April.

“We have a lot to do over the next 90 days so let’s get to work,” said House Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County. “This is Annapolis and in this chamber , we get things done and we do it with decency and in order and we start on time,” she said.

Ferguson drew an analogy between the start of new term and the book lawmakers sign in order to become lawmakers — and be paid.

“Now we turn a page toward governance,” he said. “We turn toward consensus and compromise, and we want to solve problems for Marylanders.”

Both chambers will return to a state of pre-pandemic normal without any restrictions and to fully open, in-person committee hearings. The twist: Both chambers will allow hybrid in-person and remote bill testimony. Rules allowing for “pro forma sessions,” truncated meetings for the purpose of introducing and assigning bills to committees, may also survive.

“It’s great to get back to some semblance of normalcy,” said Jones.

Ferguson and Jones will have to coach up a large number of new delegates and senators.

Not including any appointments Gov.-elect Wes Moore may announce, the 141-member House will have at least 29 new members. The 47-member Senate will have nine freshman.

Democrats also return to Annapolis with an even larger super majority.

Jones and her Senate counterpart, Senate President Bill Ferguson, were each re-elected easily, as expected, to their respective places on the rostrum.

Both, in messages to their members, sought to turn down the heat of partisan rancor heading into the new term.

The political reality, however, is that there are fewer Republicans in the House and Senate than in 2022. Democrats don’t need a single Republican vote as they move their agenda.

Sen. Steve Hershey, an Upper Shore Republican and leader of his party in the Senate, vowed to “foster two-party discussion and dissent.”

“Hopefully, there will be plenty of areas where we can seek the common good,” he said. “But there will be others where we will passionately disagree, but that only makes the work we provide better.”