2023 Super Lawyers | Brown Goldstein & Levy

Fifteen attorneys at Brown, Goldstein & Levy were recognized by Super Lawyers as 2023 Super Lawyers, Rising Stars and Top 100 Maryland Attorneys.

This year, eight attorneys have been identified as Maryland Super Lawyers and seven have been identified as 2023 Maryland Rising Stars by the publication.

Greg Care, Dana McKee, Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum, Andrew Radding and Jessie Weber have been recognized for more than 10 years. Andy Freeman and Andy Levy have been recognized for more than 20 and both were selected to Super Lawyers’ Top 100 Maryland attorneys list.

Recognized as 2023 Maryland Super Lawyers were Care, Freeman, Eve Hill, Krevor-Weisbaum, Levy, McKee, Radding and Weber.

Recognized as 2023 Maryland Rising Stars were Monica Basche, Chelsea Crawford, Kevin Docherty, Neel Lalchandani, Anthony May, Anisha Queen and Jamie Strawbridge.