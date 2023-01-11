4th Circuit hears statute of limitations arguments in Ravenell’s appeal

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering whether jurors should have been instructed on the five-year statute of limitations period before convicting prominent Baltimore defense attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell of money laundering.

A three-judge panel heard oral arguments Wednesday in the dispute that has dragged on since a jury found Ravenell guilty in December 2021.

Ravenell’s lawyer, David Zornow, who is a high-profile white-collar criminal defense lawyer at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, told judges the trial suffered from two major flaws: Jurors were not instructed on the statute of limitations or on a “safe harbor” provision of the federal money-laundering statute that protects defense lawyers who are paid with the proceeds of illicit activity.

Zornow told the judges that Senior U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady, who oversaw Ravenell’s trial, erred when he treated the statute of limitations as a question of law instead of a question for jurors. Ravenell’s lawyers have argued that the government did not prove a conspiracy that continued into the statute of limitations period, which began on July 2, 2014.

Federal prosecutors accused Ravenell, 63, of participating in a long-term conspiracy with one of his criminal defense clients, Richard Byrd, who headed a major marijuana trafficking operation. Byrd cooperated with the prosecution and testified that Ravenell laundered money for the operation through his law firm at the time, Murphy, Falcon & Murphy, and provided other services, like advice on how to evade law enforcement.

In all, the indictment alleged that Ravenell laundered nearly $2 million through the firm. Jurors found Ravenell not guilty of most charges, including narcotics and racketeering conspiracy, but convicted him of money laundering.

Ravenell’s lawyers have argued the split verdict means jurors did not believe Byrd, and only convicted Ravenell of a conspiracy involving a much smaller sum of money paid by another man Ravenell was representing, Leonaldo Harris. Jurors also should have been instructed on the safe harbor provision, Zornow told the 4th Circuit.

“This jury was not equipped to do the job,” Zornow said. “… When you put together the double whammy of this jury not knowing about July 2, not knowing about the statute of limitations, and not knowing that a lawyer has a safe harbor.”

Judges Toby J. Heytens and J. Harvie Wilkinson III seemed skeptical of Zornow’s arguments and questioned if it was the defense or prosecution’s burden to show whether the conspiracy ended by the statute of limitations period.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise also argued that there was evidence that the conspiracy continued past July 2014. He also disputed the defense’s argument that the split jury verdict meant that Ravenell was only found guilty of laundering money for Harris.

“It’s a single conspiracy with Ravenell at the center, using the trust fund at the Murphy firm like a dirty bank,” Wise said. “He did it for Byrd, he did it for Harris, he was offering to do it for a third potential client … when the law firm was searched (in August 2014).”

Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory pushed Wise on the safe harbor question and highlighted the risks faced by defense lawyers if the safe harbor provision is not explained to jurors.

“One of the most precious rights that we have in our justice system is to have independent counsel,” Gregory said. “… I think this is a very dangerous case, for particularly any counsel.”

Ravenell has been sentenced to serve four years and nine months in prison for money laundering. Though he was originally scheduled to report to prison in October, and then in December, he is not in federal custody, according to the Bureau of Prisons. The reasons for the delay remain under seal in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.