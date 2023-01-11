Enterprise Community Development buys land to redevelop for apartment community

Baltimore-based Enterprise Community Development Inc. closed on the purchase of the former Mizpah Presbyterian Church and the Nehemiah House Community Center located in the 1200 block of Brookland Park Blvd. in the Highland Park neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia.

Enterprise will redevelop the site into the Brookland Park Apartments, featuring 66 new, affordable apartments for individuals and families built to U.S. Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready Homes and Enterprise Green Communities standards.

Once complete, the four-story Brookland Park Apartments will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments serving families from 40% to 60% AMI.

Support for the project comes from Richmond City Council Vice President Ellen F. Robertson (District 6) and City of Richmond Housing & Community Development. The total development cost for project is $21MM. Financing for the project comes from 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, a tax-exempt loan issued by Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, a construction loan from Truist Bank, Virginia Housing Trust Funds and Virginia HOME funds, City of Richmond Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and a grant from Bank of America.