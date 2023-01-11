Kate Nolan Bryden | MRP Industrial

Kate Nolan Bryden, senior vice president, development for MRP Industrial, has been elected to the board of directors of NAIOP Maryland.

The local trade association, which has more than 400 members and represents the interests of the commercial real estate industry throughout the state, is part of NAIOP, a network of approximately 55 chapters in North America.

Nolan Bryden manages all Maryland-based development and ground-up construction operations for the Baltimore-based company which has developed more than 18 million square feet of feet of warehouse, industrial and logistics space throughout the mid-Atlantic region since 2013. An affiliate of MRP Realty, the group additionally has nearly 15 million square feet of space in the development pipeline.

She has approximately 20 years of directly-related real estate and construction management experience and earned a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Vanderbilt University and a Master in Science in Real Estate and Commercial Real Estate Development from The Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. Nolan Bryden currently serves as Vice Chair, National Forums for NAIOP Corporate and was recognized with NAIOP Maryland’s Rising Star Award in 2018. She was also named to The Daily Record’s Leading Women List in 2016.