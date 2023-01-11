McCormick named one of the US’ most JUST companies

McCormick & Company, Incorporated was recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital. The company ranked No. 1 overall within the food, beverage and tobacco industry and entered its first year in the JUST 100 coming in 57th overall out of 951 companies.

The JUST Capital rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans’ attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. Each company is ranked based on its work to serve its employees, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders.

McCormick’s progress toward its ambitious goals, which include emissions reduction targets to achieve 1.5oC as part of its long-term commitment to reaching Net Zero by 2050 and other goals to champion equality, develop their employees and increase the resilience of more than 35,000 smallholder farmers, is just a small part of the company’s work factored into this year’s JUST ranking. McCormick was also recently named to Fortune’s 2022 Change the World list.