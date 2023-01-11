Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Odyssey School receives $5M gift from James F. Knott Family 

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2023

The Odyssey School Wednesday announced it received a $5 million matching gift from the James F. Knott Family, the largest single gift to the Lutherville-based education facility since its founding in 1994.

The gift and the associated efforts for additional fundraising will support the expansion and improvement of Odyssey’s facilities to include the building of a dedicated cafeteria, meeting space for professional development and outreach efforts and additional classroom space.

The Odyssey School is an independent K-8 school that provides education to children who have been diagnosed with dyslexia and other language learning differences.


