Rev. Diane Dixon-Proctor | Anne Arundel Community College

Anne Arundel Community College’s board of trustees recently designated the Rev. Diane Dixon-Proctor, a former member of the board, as trustee emeritus. Trustee emeritus status is an honor granted to former members in recognition of significant and lasting contributions to the college.

Dixon-Proctor was appointed to the board in 2008 and served for 12 years, often in varied leadership and committee positions. Her advocacy, leadership and tenacity resulted in the college receiving the ACCT Northeast Regional Equity Award, and the Charles Kennedy Equity Award in 2015, which recognized exemplary commitment by a governing board and president to achieve equity in the college’s education programs and services.