TEDCO gets congressional funding for leadership program

TEDCO on Wednesday announced its Open Institute for Black Women Entrepreneur Excellence program was selected by the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee to receive $418,000 for a leadership program benefiting underserved entrepreneurs.

The funding for TEDCO’s 10-month leadership development program was included in the FY23 Omnibus Spending bill recently passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The program was created to address barriers to success. While they lead the way in business formation, only 3% of Black women business owners are running mature businesses. Research cites three key reasons — the types of businesses, limited access to capital, and the uneven distribution of access to key resources needed for entrepreneurship success — as barriers to entry and catching-up of disadvantaged groups.

The new program builds on a promising statistic for Maryland’s inclusive economy: at 52%, Maryland has the highest rate per capita of women-business ownership in the United States.

The first year of the Open Institute for Black Women Entrepreneur Excellence is underway, starting as a pilot program in collaboration with Howard County Government, with plans to expand across the state. The program leverages the unique expertise of Maryland’s four HBCUs including Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore.

These Maryland HBCUs work with the cohort to determine their needs at the intersection of research, tech transfer and education. Another major component of the program is helping cohort members collaborate as a community and build their local and statewide networks.