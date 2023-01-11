Tom Syvertsen | Mueller Associates

Mueller Associates , a mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering firm, announced that Tom Syvertsen, PE, LEED AP, joins the firm’s executive team as a vice president.

Syvertsen, who joined the Baltimore-based firm in 2002, has overseen many of the firm’s largest and

most complex projects in the cultural, institutional, and historic preservation markets.

As vice president, Syvertsen will oversee multidiscipline engineering teams and take a hands-on role in various projects. His experience includes large-scale, multi-phase design projects such as the modernization of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, the new University of Maryland, Baltimore County Performing Arts & Humanities Building, and the Graves School of Business and Management at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Syvertsen also helped engineer the Thomas Jefferson Visitor Center and Smith Education Center at Monticello in Charlottesville, Va.

Syvertsen is a 2002 graduate of Messiah College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He is a registered professional engineer, a LEED Accredited Professional, and a member of the Baltimore chapter of ASHRAE.