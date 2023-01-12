Cox seeks U.S. Supreme Court review of early ballot counting in 2022 election

Though conceding the election is over, failed Maryland gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cox has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review and overturn a state high court order he claims unconstitutionally permitted the early counting and tabulation of mail-in ballots in the 2022 general election he lost.

In papers filed with the Supreme Court last week, Cox argued through counsel that the U.S. Constitution – and its Maryland counterpart — leaves it solely to state legislatures to determine how ballots are counted. State courts may have no role in the determination, wrote attorney C. Edward Hartman III.

“The Maryland Supreme Court ran roughshod over the prescriptions of the U.S. and Maryland constitutions, as well as the separation of powers critical to a fair and impartial government,” Hartman wrote. “This petition presents the opportunity for the United States Supreme Court to enforce the (U.S. Constitution’s) Elections Clause, vital to the continuation of our republic form of government.”

Maryland law provides that mail-in ballots not be counted until the day after election day. A bill that would have enabled ballots to be counted beginning eight days before election day was passed by the General Assembly last year but vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan, Hartman wrote.

Cox is appealing the Maryland Supreme Court’s Oct. 7 affirmance of Montgomery County Circuit Judge James A. Bonifant’s decision two weeks prior to permit the early counting of mail-in ballots, as requested by the state Board of Elections.

Bonifant cited a provision of Maryland law enabling a court to take emergency action that it “considers necessary to provide a remedy that is in the public interest and protects the integrity of the electoral process.”

The judge said early counting would prevent a delay in calculating election results that would ensue due to the large number of ballots expected to be mailed in.

He granted permission for local boards of election to begin counting and tabulating mail-in ballots as soon as Oct. 1. The results of those counts were not made public until polls closed on Nov. 8.

Hartman, in Cox’s petition for Supreme Court review, said the courts’ participation – though provided for under state law – violated the Elections Clause, which provides that “the times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof.”

The Maryland Constitution has a similar provision, added Hartman, of Hartman, Attorneys at Law in Annapolis.

“It is indisputable in this case that the (circuit court) prescribed the manner of holding elections in Maryland, in direct contradiction of the manner already set by the Maryland legislature,” Hartman wrote. “Further, the standard imposed by the statute purportedly allowing the circuit court to change the rules of elections is not a judicial standard; rather, it is one for the legislature.”

The Maryland law “allows the circuit court to make determinations that are ‘in the public interest’ and that ‘protect the integrity of the electoral process,’” Hartman added. “(But) allowing a court to determine what is in the public interest impermissibly vests in the court a non-judicial legislative power.”

A U.S. Supreme Court decision in Cox’s favor will not change the election, in which the Republican lost to Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore by a 64% to 32% margin, Hartman wrote. But such a ruling could prevent the repetition of an unconstitutional, court-ordered early count in 2024.

“Although the 2022 election is over, the issue raised in the BOE’s petition for emergency remedy will surface every election cycle,” Harman added. “Given the likelihood that mail-in ballots will continue to be popular, the BOE is likely to need and seek this relief every election cycle.”

Cox did not return messages Thursday seeking comment on his petition for Supreme Court review.

The BOE on Thursday waived its right to respond to Cox’s petition unless the justices request a response.

The appeal is docketed at the Supreme Court as Daniel Cox v. Maryland State Board of Elections, No. 22-620.