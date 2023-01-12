Dr. Carlos Ince | Mercy Medical Center

Cardiologist Carlos Ince, M.D., FACC, has joined The Heart Center at Mercy Medical Center. Board certified in internal medicine – cardiovascular disease, Ince has more than 20 years experience in preventive cardiology, echocardiology, and clinical research. He earned his medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina.

Ince completed his internship and residency at Johns Hopkins University. He provides diagnosis, treatment and prevention of chronic heart conditions including coronary artery disease, heart arrhythmias, and congenital heart disease.