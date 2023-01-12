Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Dr. Carlos Ince | Mercy Medical Center

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2023

Cardiologist Carlos Ince, M.D., FACC, has joined The Heart Center at Mercy Medical Center. Board certified in internal medicine – cardiovascular disease, Ince has more than 20 years experience in preventive cardiology, echocardiology, and clinical research. He earned his medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina.

Ince completed his internship and residency at Johns Hopkins University. He provides diagnosis, treatment and prevention of chronic heart conditions including coronary artery disease, heart arrhythmias, and congenital heart disease.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo