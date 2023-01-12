Dr. Deepa Masrani | Mercy Medical Center

Radiologist Deepa Masrani, M.D., has joined Mercy Medical Center as the medical director for The Tyanna O’Brien Center for Women’s Imaging.

Masrani is board certified by the American Board of Radiology. She earned her medical degree and completed a residency in diagnostic radiology at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College in Mumbai, India; completed a Fellowship in Abdominal Imaging at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami; completed a Breast Imaging Fellowship at The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas and a concurrent Fellowship in Breast Imaging at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Masrani has experience in all breast imaging modalities including 3D mammography, breast ultrasound and MIR of the breast.