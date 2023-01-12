Dr. Frederick Kuhn | Mercy Medical Center

Cardiologist Frederick Kuhn, M.D. has joined The Heart Center at Mercy Medical Center.

Kuhn sees patients at Mercy Personal Physicians at Overlea and at Glen Burnie. Board certified in Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease, Dr. Kuhn completed his internal medicine residency at Boston City Hospital in Massachusetts, and completed his fellowship in cardiology at George Washington University Hospital in Washington. He provides diagnosis, treatment and management of cardiovascular conditions including coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation and congestive heart failure.