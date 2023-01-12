Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Dr. Frederick Kuhn | Mercy Medical Center

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2023

Cardiologist Frederick Kuhn, M.D. has joined The Heart Center at Mercy Medical Center.

Kuhn sees patients at Mercy Personal Physicians at Overlea and at Glen Burnie. Board certified in Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease, Dr. Kuhn completed his internal medicine residency at Boston City Hospital in Massachusetts, and completed his fellowship in cardiology at George Washington University Hospital in Washington. He provides diagnosis, treatment and management of cardiovascular conditions including coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation and congestive heart failure.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo