Dr. M. Kate Elfrey | Mercy Medical Center

Cardiologist Dr. M. Kate Elfrey has joined The Heart Center at Mercy Medical Center.

She sees patients in downtown Baltimore as well as Mercy Personal Physicians at Overlea and Mercy Personal Physicians at Lutherville. Board certified by the American Osteopathic Board in cardiology and internal medicine, Elfrey earned her medical degree from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Westbury, New York. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and a fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at the University of Maryland Medical System.