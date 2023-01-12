Jane Webster | Board of Certification/Accreditation

The Board of Certification/Accreditation (BOC) addd Jane Webster, MBA as vice president of strategy, growth and regulatory affairs.

In her new role, Webster will develop strategic priorities for BOC’s next phase of growth and will oversee BOC’s business development and sales functions, as well as regulatory compliance operations to ensure the organization continues to fulfill its mission. She also will manage BOC’s contracted site surveyors and relationships with payers to ensure recognition of BOC credentials. Webster holds both an MBA from Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Albany State University of New York.