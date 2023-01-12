Joe Morgan | Heritage Financial Consultants

Heritage Financial Consultants LLC has announced that Joe Morgan has joined the organization as a financial planning professional.

The move brings on a new office location to Towson for Heritage.

A founding partner of Blue Harbor Benefits, LLC., in Baltimore, Morgan has built the organization’s reputation for small to mid-size business owners and the self-employed for all employee benefit and retirement services. In addition, Morgan brings more than 30 years of experience as a financial planner with comprehensive knowledge of 401K retirement savings plans, retirement income strategies and retirement plan consulting.

He will continue to operate Blue Harbor Benefits as a managing partner, providing employee benefit and retirement services to organizations ranging from as few as two employees to groups insuring 500 or more employees and their business owners.