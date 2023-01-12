K. Daniel Stoltzfus | Helping Up Mission

Helping Up Mission (HUM) announced longtime CEO Robert K. Gehman will be transitioning to a new role with the organization and that K. Daniel Stoltzfus was named the organization’s new CEO.

Stoltzfus brings to the position more than 25 years of leadership experience with mission-based organizations, including over four years as HUM’s chief operating officer.

After serving as HUM’s CEO for more than 28 years, Gehman will transition to a new role as president emeritus. In this role, Gehman will continue to provide support to HUM and new CEO Stoltzfus by cultivating, strengthening and expanding relationships with donors, partners, and foundations. Gehman will also continue serving in the classroom at HUM as his passion for mentoring and coaching leads him into this next career chapter.

As HUM’s COO, Stoltzfus provided leadership for the organization’s day-to-day programs and operations for the 600-bed community, including leading the opening of a 250-bed facility for women and their children. Stoltzfus also served as a liaison with HUM’s on-campus provider partners such as the John Hopkins University Cornerstone Clinic and GBMC Health Partners.

Stoltzfus officially began his new role on Jan. 1. On Jan. 19, HUM will host a ceremony welcoming Stoltzfus in his new role and honoring the impact of Bob Gehman with staff, volunteers, donors and strategic partners.