Maryland Health Connection’s open enrollment period ends Sunday

Marylanders have until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. to enroll in a health or dental plan for 2023 through Maryland Health Connection, the state-based marketplace to enroll in health insurance.

Consumers who enroll by Sunday will have coverage starting Feb. 1.

Visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the free Enroll MHC mobile app to compare plans and enroll. New this year, Marylanders can get connected with a broker in 30 minutes or less by visiting www.MarylandHealthConnection.gov/find-help/ or call 1-855-642-8572 Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Help is available in more than 200 languages. Local health insurance navigators will be available to answer questions and help with the enrollment process by phone or online.

Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, a public corporation and independent unit of state government created in 2011 that administers Maryland Health Connection, said all plans available through Maryland Health Connection cover many health services at no cost.

This open enrollment period is for private plans only. Those who qualify for Medicaid may enroll any time of year.