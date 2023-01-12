The post-pandemic housing market has taken hold in the mid-Atlantic region with home sales down 38.4%, according to a report released Thursday by Bright MLS, a multiple listing service formed from the consolidation of nine other MLS groups.

Home sales plummeted as buyers and sellers sat on the sidelines during the holidays, according to Bright MLS’ December Housing Report. The median sales price was up just 0.5% compared to December of 2021, with home prices declining in the Washington metro area, the Eastern Shore and southern Maryland markets.

Buyer activity was very slow in the Baltimore metro area, with the lowest December new pending sales total since 2013. The market slowdown has been driven by rising mortgage rates, and many buyers paused their home search during the winter holidays, according to the report.

Home prices peaked in the region in June, and prices have retreated from those levels over the past several months. However, the median sales price in December was still up 3.4% compared to last year at this time, and the median price in the Baltimore metro area is still 21.9% higher than three years ago.

Home prices have been more resilient in the Baltimore metro area than in many other markets because of the area’s relative affordability. Home prices likely will continue to fall from their peak levels, but current forecasts are for relatively stable prices throughout 2023.

The Washington metro area’s median sales price was $513,315, down 1.3% compared to a year ago. This represents the first time since September 2016 that home prices have declined year-over-year in the region. Home prices peaked at $605,000 in May 2022, and the median price is now 15% below peak level. December pending sales were down 35.8%, tracking at the lowest level since 2008.

There have also been pullbacks on the supply side. While the number of month-end active listings was up compared to last year, that increase is being driven by slower sales activity, not as a result of new listings coming onto the market. In December, the Washington region registered 2,787 new listings, the lowest level in more than two decades.

Home prices may slide further in the first quarter of 2023, but the report shows current forecasts are for the median home price to rise by 1.1% in 2023. Mortgage rates will stabilize and will start to come down slowly. At the same time, both buyers and sellers will begin to accept the “new normal” of 6% rates, offers under list price and greater buyer leverage.