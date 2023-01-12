Michelle L. Dian, Saamia H. Dasti and Kaitlan M. Skrainar | Waranch & Brown

Waranch & Brown LLC promotion three lawyers to its partnership ranks, elevating Michelle L. Dian, Saamia H. Dasti and Kaitlan M. Skrainar.

This partnership class helps constitute the most gender diverse partnership group in the firm’s 24-year history. The new all-women partnership class diversifies the partnership ranks, which is now comprised of 60% women.

Dian is a trial attorney whose practice focuses primarily on defending medical malpractice cases, as well as representing physicians and other health care providers in professional licensing matters. She has successfully tried cases in the District and Circuit Courts of Maryland, and the United States District Court for the District of Maryland. Upon earning a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems and a Master of Science in advanced information technology from Villa Julie College, Michelle received her law degree, with honors, from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Dasti handles all phases of complex litigation. She has tried cases to verdict in Maryland State and Federal courts and the District of Columbia and has experience in Maryland’s appellate courts and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, and has prevailed on numerous dispositive motions and has repeatedly tried cases to defense verdicts. Saamia received her law degree from Georgia State University College of Law and a Master in International & Comparative Law from Georgetown University Law Center. She received her undergraduate degree from Emory University in business and political science.

Skrainar has successfully litigated and tried cases in the District and Circuit Courts of Maryland, the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, and Federal Court. She is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the DC Bar Association, the Baltimore County Bar Association, the Baltimore City Bar Association, the Maryland Defense Counsel, and the MD-DC Society for Healthcare Risk Management for which she serves on the Board of Directors as Treasurer. Kaitlan received her law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Delaware.