Moore unveils 6 Cabinet choices, including health secretary

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore Thursday announced six new Cabinet secretaries less than a week before he is inaugurated.

Topping the list is a new Department of Health secretary who formerly served as deputy health secretary under Gov. Martin O’Malley. Also announced are new secretaries for the Departments of Labor, Human Services, General Services, Veterans Affairs, and Juvenile Services.

“We are very, very excited about some of the announcements that are coming out,” Moore said Wednesday during an interview at The Daily Record’s Eye on Annapolis Summit. “I think this state is going to see with some of the folks who we’ll be announcing and rolling out, this state is going to be very proud and understand how much work has been happening over these past weeks to get everything going.”

All six will require confirmation by the Maryland Senate.

Moore tapped Dr. Lauren Herrera Scott to lead the state Health Department. She previously served as deputy state secretary of public health services from 2011-2015. Most recently, she served as executive vice president of population health at Summit Health, and vice president of clinical strategy and product at Anthem.

The Towson resident and mother of two is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. She earned a master’s in public health from Johns Hopkins University and a Doctor of Medicine from SUNY Health Science Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“I promised in my campaign we would create an administration that looks like the state of Maryland, and today I’m proud to announce that with the addition of these public servants we are on our way to creating the most diverse Cabinet in the history of Maryland,” said Moore. “We’re going to move fast and these leaders are going to help pave the way to creating a Maryland where no one is left behind.”

The appointment of Herrera met with approval of some activists.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Laura Herrera Scott is Governor-Elect Wes Moore’s choice for Health Secretary,” said Vincent DeMarco, president of the Maryland Health Care For All Coalition, in a statement. “In her time at the Baltimore City and Maryland state health departments, Dr. Herrera Scott has shown herself a strong public health advocate and terrific leader. We look forward to working with her to achieve our common goal of quality, affordable health care for all Marylanders”

Other appointments include:

Portia Wu to lead the Department of Labor. Wu was an assistant secretary at the U.S. Labor Department under President Barack Obama. She has worked at Microsoft since 2017 and is now managing director of U.S. public policy for the company. The Chevy Chase resident holds a master’s in comparative literature from Cornell University and a law degree from Yale Law School .

Rafael López will lead the Department of Human Services. Currently, Lopez serves as senior adviser to the administration for children and families under President Joe Biden. López is a graduate of the University of California Santa Cruz.

Atif Chaudry, chosen to be secretary of the Department of General Services, has served as the deputy secretary of operations at the Maryland Department of Health since January 2021, an agency he has worked in for more than two decades. The Ellicott City resident holds a bachelor’s in business administration and an MBA from the University of Baltimore. He also holds a law degree from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Anthony “Tony” Woods has been named the secretary of Veterans Affairs. He is currently the executive director of the Quad Fellowship, a program designed to build ties among scientists and technologists. Woods graduate from West Point and earned a Bronze Star in Iraq. He was discharged from the Army in 2008 under the military’s “Don’t ask, Don’t Tell” policy that barred military service by members of the LGBTQ community. Woods resumed service in 2008 when the law was repealed and is a major and intelligence analyst assigned to the Joint Staff at the Pentagon. He holds a master’s in public policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and an Executive MBA from the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. He lives in Bowie with his husband.

Vincent Schiraldi is a senior research scientist at the Columbia School of Social Work whom Moore has named the incoming secretary of Juvenile Services . Schiraldi has a background in criminal justice, including serving as the commissioner of the New York City Department of Corrections; as the director of the juvenile corrections in the District of Columbia; and as commissioner of probation in New York City . He holds a master’s in social work from New York University, and a bachelor’s from Binghamton University .

The announcements of the six new secretary designees come less than a week before Moore takes office. It also represents the largest batch of Cabinet secretary appointments by Moore since the election in November.

Moore has rejected what he called “the traditional cadence” of announcements and appointments by incoming administrations and said he will follow his own pace of appointments.