The Shops at Canton Crossing attracts new tenant in Restore Hyper Wellness

Restore Hyper Wellness, an Austin, Texas-based provider of proactive wellness services, will mark the opening of its location in Baltimore at The Shops at Canton Crossing with a grand opening celebration Jan. 26-29, the company announced Thursday.

The 3,000-square-foot studio employs a variety of full- and part-time workers, including wellness representatives, estheticians and registered nurses under the oversight of independent physicians.

Owned by the Alcoreza family, Lenys Alcoreza first discovered the company while searching for an alternative to knee amputation after a total knee replacement. After three weeks of consistent cryotherapy sessions at Restore, the swelling decreased tremendously, enabling Lenys to return to yoga and strength training, her demanding professional career, and keeping up with her grandchildren. She and her husband, Oscar, later signed on to open 10 locations.

The family is actively involved in the day-to-day management of its three exisiting locations, which also include ones in Virginia Beach and Norfolk, Virginia. Oscar Alcoreza leads the business venture, the couple’s son, Leonardo Alcoreza, leads business development operations and their daughter, Maritza Alcoreza-Dominguez, manages operations for the Maryland locations.

Alcoreza-Dominguez, a licensed social worker and certified mindfulness educator, has been active in the Baltimore community, working as managing director of youth development & operation for Living Classrooms, a Baltimore nonprofit that provides access to more equitable education, workforce development, community safety, and health and wellness opportunities.

She is also the founder and CEO of Mindful y Radiante, which provides stress reduction education programs for leaders and students. In addition, she has established sustainable youth leadership programs and organized multicultural communities around health and wellness in the areas that Restore serves.