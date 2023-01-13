Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office drops murder case against Keith Davis Jr.

Baltimore prosecutors have dropped a pair of cases against Keith Davis Jr., a Baltimore man whose repeated prosecutions in a 2015 murder case became a rallying point for criminal justice reform advocates.

Davis, 31, is set to be released from prison, where he was awaiting trial, imminently, according to a tweet from his lawyer, Deborah Katz Levi.

Baltimore’s new state’s attorney, Ivan Bates, said he would drop the charges against Davis on the campaign trail. In a statement Friday morning, he said the dismissal “is about the prosecutorial missteps” of his predecessor, former State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

“As state’s attorney, I have a duty to ensure justice for all, not just the victim but also the accused,” he said.

Before the dismissal, Davis was set to face trial for a fifth time in the fatal shooting of Pimlico Race Course security guard Kevin Jones. Two of his earlier trials ended in hung juries, and two others ended in convictions that were later overturned. Davis was also tried and acquitted of an alleged robbery on the same day Jones was killed, June 7, 2015.

Police who suspected Davis in the robbery pursued him into a garage and shot at him repeatedly, striking him three times. A handgun was recovered from on top of a refrigerator in the garage, though Davis and his supporters claim that it was planted there.

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby faced criticism for the repeated prosecutions. Davis’ backers created a website raising questions about the evidence in the case and sought other publicity to raise awareness.

Mosby lost her race for reelection last year. In the past year, a judge fined Mosby $1,500 for willfully violating a gag order related to the case and found a “presumption of vindictiveness” in a second set of charges against Davis related to a prison fight that took place in 2020.

Prosecutors charged Davis with attempted murder in the prison fight in 2021, just weeks after a Baltimore judge threw out Davis’ most recent conviction in the Pimlico murder case.

Baltimore Circuit Judge John Nugent found that the timing of the charges, and the fact that prosecutors in the Pimlico murder case met with prison investigators and advised them to charge Davis in the prison fight soon after Davis was granted a new trial, showed evidence of vindictiveness.

Levi, who is the director of special litigation in the Office of the Public Defender’s Baltimore City office, said the murder case against Davis was “replete with so many past mistakes and evidentiary issues, which all amounted to a denial of Mr. Davis’s right to due process and a loss of confidence in the criminal justice system.”