BOARD OF EDUCATION OF WASHINGTON COUNTY v. WASHINGTON COUNTY EDUCATIONAL SUPPORT PERSONNEL, INC.

Administrative law — Labor dispute — Number of hours worked
This administrative appeal arises from a collective bargaining dispute. Washington County Educational Support Personnel, Inc. (“WCESP”), appellee, which is the exclusive bargaining unit for hourly, non-certificated employees of the Board of Education of Washington County (“the County Board”), appellant, submitted a dispute over the negotiability of minimum daily hours worked by its members to the Maryland Public School Labor Relations Board (“PSLRB”).