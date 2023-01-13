Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BOARD OF EDUCATION OF WASHINGTON COUNTY v. WASHINGTON COUNTY EDUCATIONAL SUPPORT PERSONNEL, INC.

By: Unreported Opinions January 13, 2023

Administrative law — Labor dispute — Number of hours worked

This administrative appeal arises from a collective bargaining dispute. Washington County Educational Support Personnel, Inc. (“WCESP”), appellee, which is the exclusive bargaining unit for hourly, non-certificated employees of the Board of Education of Washington County (“the County Board”), appellant, submitted a dispute over the negotiability of minimum daily hours worked by its members to the Maryland Public School Labor Relations Board (“PSLRB”).

Read the opinion


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo