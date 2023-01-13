Daryl P. Drumming | Bank of Washington

Daryl P. Drumming has joined the retail division of National Capital Bank of Washington as vice president and branch manager of the bank’s Friendship Heights branch.

Daryl has more than 30 years of community banking experience in Washington, most recently in a similar role at PNC in neighboring Tenleytown. He will lead the team at the bank’s second-oldest office, focusing on growing market share while delivering a ‘customers come first’ approach in their business development efforts to nearby markets in northwest DC and Bethesda.

A life-long Washingtonian, Drumming is a member of the Bethesda Chamber of Commerce, the Equality DC Chamber of Commerce, a Board Member for the Woodrow Wilson Tiger Athletics and Pursuing with Hope. He is also the former Board Treasurer of the HIV Community Coalition.