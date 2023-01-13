Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DIANA & YOLANDA WINKLER v. VERONICA SHANNON

January 13, 2023

Estates and trusts — Breach of fiduciary duty — Remedy

This case arises from a dispute regarding the administration of the estates of Effie and Eustace Thornton. Appellants, Diana Winkler and her daughter, Yolanda Winkler (collectively, the “Winklers”), were the initial personal representatives for the respective estates. In 2018, Yolanda Winkler was removed as the personal representative for Mr. Thornton’s estate, and Veronica Shannon, appellee, was appointed as the estate’s successor personal representative.

