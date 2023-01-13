ANNAPOLIS — A Republican former state delegate entered a plea that could resolve criminal cases in two counties and avoid a criminal record from at least one of those.

Rick Impallaria pleaded guilty to misconduct in office in Anne Arundel Circuit Court related to charges that he misappropriated thousands of dollars in rent payments for a district office that was not in his district. The money, according to investigators, paid for two cottages in Middle River that Impallaria used personally and not for official business.

Under the terms of the plea, Impallaria agreed to repay the legislature $44,100, complete 100 hours of community service and plead guilty to gun charges pending in Baltimore County. If Impallaria does all of this by June 21 and has no additional legal entanglements, the judge in Anne Arundel County said she will impose a six-month probation before judgement sentence.

The sentence, if imposed, would effectively clear Impallaria’s record on the charges.

