IN THE MATTER OF DAQUAN L. TYLER

Maryland Public Information Act — Appellate procedure — Lack of circuit court transcript

Daquan L. Tyler appeals the grant, by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, of Takoma Park Police Department and Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul’s (hereinafter, collectively referred to as “TPPD”) motion to dismiss his amended complaint/petition for judicial review, relating to TPPD’s alleged failure to respond to his Maryland Public Information Act (“MPIA”) request for investigative documents in a criminal case in which he is a defendant.

