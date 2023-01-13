Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

IN THE MATTER OF DAQUAN L. TYLER

By: Unreported Opinions January 13, 2023

Maryland Public Information Act — Appellate procedure — Lack of circuit court transcript

Daquan L. Tyler appeals the grant, by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, of Takoma Park Police Department and Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul’s (hereinafter, collectively referred to as “TPPD”) motion to dismiss his amended complaint/petition for judicial review, relating to TPPD’s alleged failure to respond to his Maryland Public Information Act (“MPIA”) request for investigative documents in a criminal case in which he is a defendant.

Read the opinion


