MARCEL EMIL MASE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions January 13, 2023

Criminal procedure — Writ of habeas corpus — Appealability

Marcel Mase, appellant, was charged, in the Circuit Court for Frederick County, with three counts of burglary, with one count of second-degree assault, one count of concealment of a dangerous weapon, two counts of violating a protective order, one count of malicious destruction of property, and one count of resisting arrest. The court subsequently found Mase incompetent to stand trial and ordered that he be committed to the Maryland Department of Health (“Department”). Mase thereafter noted the instant appeal.

