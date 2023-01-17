Andrew Griffin | Md. Chamber of Commerce

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce Andrew Griffin, the organization’s vice president of government affairs, has been promoted to senior vice president of government affairs.

In his new role, Griffin will continue to develop, lead and execute advocacy efforts on behalf of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber’s more than 6,400 members before the Maryland General Assembly and at the federal level. Additionally, he will continue work to develop positive relationship with elected officials and members of the administration on behalf of Maryland’s business community.

Griffin has extensive experience in government relations and advocacy and holds a Master’s in Public Management from the University of Maryland School of Public Policy. His work has aided in the passing of key legislation enhancing economic development, improving Maryland’s tax environment and reducing burdensome regulation.