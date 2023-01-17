Christina Hayes | Franklin & Prokopik

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2023

Christina Hayes has joined the workers’ compensation team at Franklin & Prokopik in the firm’s Baltimore office.

Prior to joining Franklin & Prokopik, she handled hundreds of workers’ compensation cases during her time representing claimants for a law firm in Denver, Colorado. In addition, Hayes has experience litigating landlord-tenant cases in courts throughout the state of Maryland.

Hayes graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law, where she served as a Rule 16 student attorney in the University’s Innocence Project and criminal practice clinics. She also had the opportunity to clerk for the Honorable Sally D. Adkins of the Maryland Court of Appeals. Christina earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from West Virginia University.

