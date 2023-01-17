Giant Food adding 200 jobs in Md. with new Crofton store

Landover-based regional grocery chain Giant Food said Tuesday it will host a grand opening event for a new store in Crofton at 1649 Crofton Center, in the site of a former Shopper’s Food Warehouse location.

Doors will officially open Friday at 6 a.m. The new location will bring more than 200 new jobs to the local community and features Giant’s upgraded amenities and departments to serve as a one-stop shop for customers.

The new store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a full-service pharmacy, Starbucks café, and a full-service floral department.

The new store replaces the Giant store located at 1161 MD Route 3 N in Gambrills. Customers also have the option to place Giant Pickup or Giant Delivers orders on giantfood.com or the Giant Food mobile app and can choose to pick up their groceries at the store or have them conveniently delivered right to their doors.