Harbor Link joins ‘Harbor Peak’ digital infrastructure venture

Harbor Link Holdings LLC, a Maryland-based company and a leader in telecommunications infrastructure, announced its new role in Harbor Peak Network Solutions LLC, a telecommunications infrastructure venture in northern Virginia.

This project kicks off with an initial project in Ashburn, Virginia, consisting of a planned six-mile multi-duct fiber route. The eight-conduit fiber ring will provide building interconnection in the northern Virginia data center market.

As a joint entity, Harbor Peak specializes in dark fiber, interconnect and network planning services on a carrier-neutral basis. With a focus on securing fiber routes and computing facilities that provide for diversity, scalability and cost efficiency, the company’s capabilities also include last mile access in metro areas and data centers. Harbor Peak’s proposed six-mile Ashburn fiber network addresses the need for increased fiber optic cable connectivity among data centers in the Ashburn area.

Most recently Harbor Link announced a 60-mile conduit build along Interstate 95 and MD Route 97, which began construction in January 2022. Similar to the company’s route, the Harbor Peak planned route features conduit for fiber optic cables to enable multi-path, high-speed connectivity. The underground infrastructure system will provide local and long-haul dark fiber capacity with easy access points to enable interconnection.

The rapid expansion of cloud-based services in recent years has increased the need for a robust and resilient infrastructure. The northern Virginia region is home to the world’s largest data center and network connectivity hub, and is a highly coveted corridor with limited access to fully redundant and diverse dark fiber – raw data pipes that can be lit and serviced by providers and private network operators for enhanced data transmission and security.

Harbor Peak is set to break ground in Ashburn in the first half of 2023. Future planned phases will consist of network expansions further into Virginia, including Fredericksburg and Richmond.