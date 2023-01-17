Leadership Maryland hosting summer youth workshops

Leadership Maryland announced that Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW), a leadership development program for middle and high school students, is now accepting registration for its summer 2023 programs.

This year, MLW offers three peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities. All programs will be held on the campus of Washington College in Chestertown.

Middle School Experience in Leadership (July 16-22): Open to students entering grades 6-8 in fall 2023, this program helps students begin to develop their individual leadership skills and learn how to identify and take advantage of opportunities for leadership in their schools and communities.

Senior High Workshop (July 23-29): Open to students entering grades 9-12 in fall 2023, this program helps teens develop the leadership skills they need to succeed in diverse environments and be agents of positive change in society. Through innovative leadership activities and engaging group challenges, students interact with peers and staff to develop their unique leadership styles. Students build strengths and skills they can apply throughout their lives, including in their higher education, future careers, at home, and in their communities.

Advanced Leadership Seminar (July 16-22): For high school students who have attended Senior High Workshop or have completed an equivalent program/leadership experience. This program challenges students to re-examine themselves as individuals and leaders through innovative workshops crafted according to their unique needs, individual goal setting and a culminating project focused on real-world application of leadership skills. Delegates who register for Advanced Leadership Seminar will be interviewed by the program director and Leadership Maryland’s youth programs manager.

All three programs bring together a diverse group of students from Maryland and the country to engage in a supportive and fun environment. MLW students, known as delegates, participate in a mix of workshops, group projects, committees, and discussions designed to foster increased independence, self-esteem, and confidence. Delegates also enjoy games, variety shows, dances and opportunities to lead activities for their peers.

Spaces are available in MLW’s summer 2023 programs. To register, go to www.mlw.org. Registration will close on May 31 or sooner if all spaces are filled. A deposit of $25 is due upon registration, and monthly tuition payments will be accepted through June 2023. Scholarships are available.