Marriott International to build 3 hotels on Rio de Janeiro’s Sun Coast

MARAEY, Brazil’s principal sustainable tourist-residential enterprise, Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement with Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc., to build three distinct hotels in Maricá, Rio de Janeiro. The projects are strategically located to create an international tourist destination focused on sustainability and innovation, as well as high-end service and experiences.

Situated just 28 miles from Rio de Janeiro, the three-hotel complex is anticipated to mark the introduction of the exclusive Ritz-Carlton Reserve brand to Brazil and South America. In addition, the planned JW Marriott is expected to be one of the brand’s first all-inclusive hotels in the world. The innovative Rock in Rio, Autograph Collection, is slated to be the first thematic hotel bearing the name of the popular festival that attracts thousands of fans.

The JW Marriott is anticipated to feature 120 guest rooms, some offering more than 2,500 square feet with large patios and swim-up pools, as well as 164 branded residences measuring up to 6,000 square feet. Showcasing all-inclusive, thoughtful programming, the hotel will be situated at the edge of Marica´s lagoon and hills and is expected to showcase a variety of entertainment spaces including restaurants, gyms, shops, pool areas, a spa, and a sports club.

Rock in Rio, Autograph Collection – part of Autograph Collection Hotels, a collection of diverse and dynamic independent properties championing individuality, offering immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint for guests – will bring the experience of the one of the biggest music and entertainment festivals in the world to life. The complex is anticipated to have 912 rooms in a beachfront, nearly one-kilometer structure, and a variety of distinct entertainment that have been carefully crafted for remarkable memories. Among the anticipated attractions are open-air shows by renowned artists, indoor and outdoor recreational sporting activities, wellness areas, and a convention center.

Construction of the properties is expected to begin in the second half of 2023.