Maryland officials ponder how to go after unlicensed pot dealers

ANNAPOLIS — The head of Maryland’s alcohol and tobacco licensing and enforcement agency said a tweak in the law could allow regulators to go after co-called gray market cannabis dealers.

Lawmakers are hoping this session to finalize details of the state’s nascent recreational marijuana market and allow sales on or about July 1. Jeff Kelly, executive director of the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, told the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday that his agency could help tamp down illegal sales through use of an existing citation process that targets illicit sales based on a lack of a valid business license.

“We do the same thing for alcohol,” said Kelly. “I hope that we can do it (for cannabis), but I don’t know that we can.”

Kelly said the legislature this year may need to grant his agents the ability to use a civil citation to stop illegal marijuana sales.

“It’s a very simple way to go after those sales,” he said. “We write thousands of criminal citations over the years. Nobody goes to jail for these things, nobody gets convicted.”

The commission headed by Kelly was created in 2019 when the General Assembly took enforcement away from the Office of the Comptroller.

The panel began its transition to an independent agency in 2021 after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 1, it will subsume operations of the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission. Currently, the panel is part of the state Health Department.

The General Assembly last year passed legislation that merges the medical cannabis agency with alcohol and tobacco enforcement. That move was made in advance of the creation of the state’s recreational cannabis market.

The date is key because lawmakers are pushing to settle issues around licensing, taxation and regulations that would allow for the first legal recreational sales of the drug as early as July 1.

Failure to do so, they warn, would allow illicit dealers to gobble up the market and make it harder for legal sales, which come with the assurance of product safety testing, to gain traction.

Some states have already experienced those problems. In California, the state has made adjustments to its structure in an attempt to tamp down illicit dealers that comprise the bulk of sales in that state.

In New York, delays in setting up legal dispensaries combined with vague legal language and a move away from cannabis arrests have led to illegal pop up shops and even food trucks that sell the drug.

Some licensed medical dispensaries are already privately worried about the potential of businesses in the District of Columbia crossing into Maryland to sell without a license or without paying state taxes.

The result would be a loss of revenue for Maryland’s coffers. The state’s market is estimated to exceed $1 billion in combined medical and recreational sales.

Will Tilburg, executive director of the Maryland Cannabis Commission, told the committee Tuesday that the commission receives complaints about pop-up medical marijuana dispensaries — unlicensed gray market dealers.

“Since the referendum passed our office has received several calls about a pop-up dispensary in Baltimore City,” Tilburg said. “We don’t have sworn law enforcement officers in our office. We don’t have criminal law enforcement authority and there’s nothing MMCC staff can do about unlicensed or illicit activity.”

Kelly, however, said his field enforcement agents may be able to step in.

Currently, his agents have the ability to issue civil criminal citations to unlicensed sellers of alcohol and tobacco. The enforcement based on a lack of state business license — for tobacco retailers the cost is as little as $25 — allows agents to seize the illicit products.

“It lets us get that contraband product off the street at that moment,” said Kelly. “It lets us take that product, which no one can guarantee the safety of anyway.”

Kelly told lawmakers that his agents used the approach to shut down the sale of alcoholic beverages from the trunk of a car in Fells Point recently.

Violators face penalties of $300 in fines and up to 90 days in jail. Kelly said those penalties for the most part go away with an agreement that the illicit dealer gives up the contraband, which is typically destroyed.

“It can be a very effective tool to get those products off the street,” said Kelly.