Alpha Graphics purchases Redstart Creative

Baltimore-based Alpha Graphics Inc. President Christine Walsh Wednesday announced the purchase of Redstart Creative LLC, another Baltimore women-owned business.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Both companies will retain their clients, offices and key personnel, including Redstart founder Rebecca Teaff, who will remain as an executive manager, strategic planner and client liaison.

Alpha Graphics has two Maryland locations in Rockville and Bel Air in addition to five in Virginia and two in Delaware. Alpha Graphics has been doing custom printing, design and graphic work in Baltimore for 50 years. Its clients include The Johns Hopkins University and Hospital, the City of Baltimore, Maryland Department of Health, Maryland Live and the Smithsonian Institutions, among others.

Walsh, is well-known in the print industry and among the Baltimore business community where she is a huge supporter of women and women-owned businesses and is the founder of B’More Cake and Whiskey. Teaff has provided digital marketing, brand messaging and website design to commercial clients as well as nonprofits who are empowering positive change in the world for more than 13 years.