Erik Binkowski | Lee & Associates

Erik Binkowski has joined the Lee & Associates, Washington Capital Markets Group as principal, debt and structured finance.

Formerly a senior vice president at Colliers International, Binkowski brings more than 22 years of diversified real estate and financing experience to the full-service brokerage and management firm with an international presence.

In his new role, Binkowski will focus on the emerging needs of sponsors and investors for debt and equity financing for projects in all real estate classes situated around the country. This includes forming and strengthening relationships with development companies, institutional owners, private investors and real estate brokerage professionals. Binkowski will work in tandem with Josh Simon, President of Lee & Associates, Washington, as well as Pierson Kruetzer, Principal, who have been leading the Investment Sales activities of the Washington office.