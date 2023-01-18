Mercy Medical Center ranked No. 1 in surgical care in Healthgrades report

Mercy Medical Center has been ranked as the top center in Maryland for surgical care and among the top five for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery, David N. Maine, president and CEO of Mercy Health Services, announced Wednesday.

The rankings are based on a new analysis released by Healthgrades, a Denver-based company that provides information about physicians, hospitals and health care providers. The survey included nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide that were evaluated for clinical performance, focusing on 18 key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent and surgical specialty areas.

Hospitals recognized as among the top five in their state by Healthgrades are providing patients with consistently better-than-expected clinical outcomes. Patients treated at hospitals receiving a state ranking for surgical care have, on average, a 32.3% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that were not state ranked for surgical care.

Patients treated at hospitals receiving a state ranking for joint replacement have, on average, a 62.5% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that were not state ranked for Joint Replacement.

Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, a partnership between Red Ventures and Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. RVO Health has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central, Bezzy and Platejoy.