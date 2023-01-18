Michael Tait | St. John Properties

Michael Tait, leasing representative for St. John Properties Inc., has been elected to the Board of Directors of NAIOP Maryland.

The local trade association, which has more than 400 members and represents the interests of the commercial real estate industry throughout the state, is part of NAIOP, a network of approximately 55 chapters in North America. NAIOP Maryland is comprised of commercial real estate development companies and professionals engaged with affiliated service companies including the architectural, brokerage, construction, interior design and legal industries.

Tait was also recently named chair of the NAIOP Maryland Developing Leaders group, which is comprised of commercial real estate professionals aged 35 years or under, and sponsors events throughout the year to accomplish both networking and educational objectives. Activities include building tours of recently-completed commercial office, mixed-use and industrial/warehouse projects, as well as presentations by highly-recognized commercial real estate veterans who provide insights into the industry and career advice. The Developing Leaders group currently has approximately 400 members.