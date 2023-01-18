Nicole Walker | Erickson Senior Living

Catonsville-based Erickson Senior Living, a leading developer and manager of continuing care retirement communities, announced that Nicole Walker has been promoted to senior vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer.

Walker is responsible for all aspects of human resources, including employee development, talent acquisition, personnel policies, and compensation/benefits. She is the chief diversity officer, overseeing diversity, inclusion, and belonging strategies.

Walker began her career in 1999 as a human resources coordinator and became director of human resources for three different communities. She served two years as regional director before being promoted to vice president of regional human resources in 2017.

Walker holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida State University; an MBA from Marymount University; a Master of Jurisprudence-Labor and Employment Law degree from Tulane University School of Law; and a chief human resources officer certification from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business.